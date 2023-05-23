Life Member, Rabble of Preposterous Impossibilists
Pages
Home
Podcasts
Wall of Supporters
Media Kit
Contact
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
I'm Not Very Good at Predicting Presidential Primary Outcomes ...
... but I guess it's time to start trying.
My first prediction: The 2024 Republican presidential nominee will
not
be Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott, or Glenn Youngkin.
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
1:16 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Election 2024
,
Republican Party
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment