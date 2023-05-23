A Musing, Based on My Email Inbox

A lot of the email lists I'm on are related to DC-area think tanks, policy institutes, media centers, etc. of various partisan affiliations and/or ideological casts.
A lot of the mail I receive is of the "RSVP now for ..." variety. Conferences. Panels. Announcements. Receptions. Etc.
Almost all of those events are "free."
And almost all of them specify that they'll feed you just for coming. Breakfasts. Brunches. Lunches. Dinners. Come listen to their stuff and dig right in.
I strongly suspect I could score at least two "free" meals a day, at least five days a week, not even counting "open bar" happy hours and cocktail receptions.
My late friend John Stone lived in New Orleans for several years, and he once told me anyone who paid for dinner or drinks there during campaign season was a sucker. There was always some politician putting on an all you can eat and drink campaign event at one of the local bars.
It's always campaign season in Washington.
I'm tempted to find the cheapest lodging available anywhere near their metro lines, book a week, and test the proposition.
