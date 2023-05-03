What I Don't Get About the Bud Light Boycott

Since 1982, when they apparently moved the Budweiser Clydesdales to new stables from which horse urine could drain directly into their brewing vats, they've been selling the hell out of Bud Light. Millions of Americans with damaged or genetically deformed taste buds have been guzzling the nasty stuff by the can, bottle, frosty mug, and keg ever since.
And all it took to cure 25% or so of them was the company sending a pretty can to a woman whose existence triggers their (presumably taste-bud-defect-related) Moral Panic Over The Current Thing?
Weird. There's gotta be a research paper for someone in this.
No comments:
Post a Comment