Week 19 NFL Picks

I gained 51 points in the FiveThirtyEight NFL Forecasting Game on my Week 18 picks. I got 11 of 16 games right, and the only one of my multiple 100% picks that went south was the Cowboys to beat the Commanders. My aggregate score is 127.2, putting me in the top 30% of players.
So, it's playoff time. I'm going big with all 100% picks. If I was going to vary from that, it would be on the Dolphins/Bills game -- I'd like to see the Dolphins win, it's possible the Dolphins will win, but it's very unlikely that the Dolphins will win. And hey, I may change my mind before Saturday. Anyway:
San Francisco 49ers beat Seattle Seahawks -- 100%
Jacksonville Jaguars beat Los Angeles Chargers -- 100%
Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins -- 100%
Jacksonville Jaguars beat Los Angeles Chargers -- 100%
Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins -- 100%
Minnesota Vikings beat New York Giants -- 100%
Cincinnati Bengals beat Baltimore Ravens -- 100%
Dallas Cowboys beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 100%
Cincinnati Bengals beat Baltimore Ravens -- 100%
Dallas Cowboys beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 100%
This may be the first time that none of my picks have differed from the FiveThirtyEight model's.
If I make any changes to my predictions, they'll be made before kickoff and appear in updates to this post.
No comments:
Post a Comment