Follow-Up on My Impending Demise

Had my followup with my primary care physician this morning.
TL;DR: It's probably not that bad.
Longer version:
She wasn't nearly as concerned with the liver part as I was (liver labs are normal, and I had an ultrasound/exam just four years ago that turned up no big problems). I'll be following up on that after at least the initial round of dealing with the lungs.
As for the lungs, in 30-odd years of practicing medicine, mine is the first case of Langerhans cell histiocytosis she's ever seen, and I've got a referral to a lung guy, but she considered cancer a future, not present, worry. And the good news on the histiocytosis is that it sometimes reverses itself when the patient stops smoking. Which I'm preparing to do. Again.
So, I may be with y'all for a little while longer.
No comments:
Post a Comment