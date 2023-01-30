Why I'm Not Blogging Much About Politics at the Moment

Longer version:
At the moment, it's really all I can do to put together each day's RRND and pump out three columns a week at the Garrison Center. And the occasional nasty tweet about some tax parasite or whatever.
I could blame all that on my personal life -- death in the family, health concerns of my own, etc. -- but that's just part of it. I go through periods of "burnout" where nothing political really seems especially exciting -- and when I'm in one of those periods it's a struggle to put an interesting spin on the news.
I try not to be boring, and at the moment any blog posts on politics probably would be boring.
I'm sure something will spark my interest, or at least my outrage, soon. Until then, I guess it's Wordle hints and sportsball. Sorry about that.
