Week 18 NFL Picks

Of the 15 games that were completed, I picked nine correctly, but still came out negative on points (-6.4 points to be precise) because I went big on the Eagles' chances of beating the Saints (100%) and the Vikings chances of beating the Packers (91%), for a loss of 132.8 points. In the FiveThirtyEight NFL Forecasting Game, I have a season-to-date total of 76.2 points and am performing better than 65% of players.
Week 18 picks:
Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders-- 100%
Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tennessee Titans -- 100%
Cincinnati Bengals beat Baltimore Ravens -- 71%
Carolina Panthers beat New Orleans Saints -- 53%*
Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns -- 53%
Indianapolis Colts beat Houston Texans -- 71%
Minnesota Vikings beat Chicago Bears -- 100%
New England Patriots beat Buffalo Bills -- 53%*
Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets -- 53%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Atlanta Falcons -- 53%*
San Francisco 49ers beat Arizona Cardinals -- 100%
Dallas Cowboys beat Washington Commanders -- 100%
Los Angeles Chargers beat Denver Broncos -- 61%
Seattle Seahawks beat Los Angeles Rams -- 71%
Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants -- 100%
Detroit Lions beat Green Bay Packers -- 53%*
Asterisks denote games where my pick to win disagrees with the FiveThirtyEight model's pick.
As you can see, I've gone all in, 100%, on six games -- for a potential pickup of up to 150 points, or a potential loss of up to 450 points. I plan to either massively boost my score or go out in a blaze of glory.
If I make any changes to my picks, those changes will be made before kickoff and mentioned in an update to this post.
