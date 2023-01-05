I Think I May Wait for the WB/Volvo Product

Japan's Sony on Wednesday unveiled a prototype of the new "Afeela" electric vehicles it will build together with Honda, saying it would harness its vast entertainment content as it looks to become a player in next-generation cars. Sony's long-awaited push into electric vehicles -- it announced the venture with Honda in March -- shows how manufacturers are increasingly focused on the cockpit experience in cars, which offers the potential to sell content via subscription services cars, especially as autonomous driving capabilities improve.
Presumably there's a time coming, and soon, when you'll be able to get in your car and binge the latest Marvel epics, or re-watch the James Bond ouvre while it takes you from Dallas to Durango.
Or, if you've got outstanding warrants, directly to jail without passing go or collecting the $200 per billing period you'll need to pay for the entertainment package.
