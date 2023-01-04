Dark Horse for Speaker Proposal

I don't see any other Republican member of the House getting there either.
And it's unlikely that enough Republicans would back a minority Democratic option.
Yeah, I could be wrong. But let's assume I'm not.
The Speaker of the House doesn't have to be a member of the House. They could pick you, or me, or Ryan Reynolds.
I can think of one former House member who would probably pick up a few Republican votes, and who might get unanimous or near-unanimous support from Democrats just to stick it to the Trumpists.
Yes, I'm talking about Liz Cheney.
