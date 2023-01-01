Asking -- Thanks!

No, I'm not going to go with the tired old "got any New Year's resolutions?" But you can feel free to throw those in anywhere you like. Here's my question this time:
How often do you buy or order something, then come across that same thing cheaper, or already in your possession, or whatever?
It happens to me a lot. I'll want Thing X. I'll keep an eye out at thrift stores and yard sales, but after a few weeks I give up and order it from Amazon or pick it up locally. Then, all of a sudden, either I find 13 of them at my next thrift store / yard sale outing, or I open a drawer and there's been one right there the whole time.
This weekend, it was HDMI cables.
We have a house full of spare/extra cables, not well-organized, in various personal possessions and divers places.
When I ordered the new computer, I assumed I'd be able to track down a couple of HDMI (at both ends) cables with little difficulty (the Raspberry Pi has mini-HDMI out ports and the kit I bought came with mini-HDMI-to-HDMI cables included).
Nope.
Finally, yesterday morning, I ordered a couple from Amazon.
And stumbled upon one about five minutes later while looking for something else.
I'd bet money that I'll find a second one before the pair I ordered arrive. But I'll keep them, because we're always needing new, or replacement, cables for something.
