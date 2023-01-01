Asking -- Thanks!

Sunday, January 01, 2023

This may or may not become a regular feature at KN@PPSTER, but I ask y'all enough questions here that it seems like it could become a regular feature: Instead of you asking me anything, I ask you something.

No, I'm not going to go with the tired old "got any New Year's resolutions?" But you can feel free to throw those in anywhere you like. Here's my question this time:

How often do you buy or order something, then come across that same thing cheaper, or already in your possession, or whatever?

It happens to me a lot. I'll want Thing X. I'll keep an eye out at thrift stores and yard sales, but after a few weeks I give up and order it from Amazon or pick it up locally. Then, all of a sudden, either I find 13 of them at my next thrift store / yard sale outing, or I open a drawer and there's been one right there the whole time.

This weekend, it was HDMI cables.

We have a house full of spare/extra cables, not well-organized, in various personal possessions and divers places.

When I ordered the new computer, I assumed I'd be able to track down a couple of HDMI (at both ends) cables with little difficulty (the Raspberry Pi has mini-HDMI out ports and the kit I bought came with mini-HDMI-to-HDMI cables included).

Nope.

Finally, yesterday morning, I ordered a couple from Amazon.

And stumbled upon one about five minutes later while looking for something else.

I'd bet money that I'll find a second one before the pair I ordered arrive. But I'll keep them, because we're always needing new, or replacement, cables for something.
