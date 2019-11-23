Well, One Anyway, Maybe

Ever since the last ChromeOS update, instead of going to "sleep" when left running while I'm afk, my Chromebook stays awake, but when I come back I can't move the mouse onto the leftmost of my two monitors. The only way to fix that (short, I guess, of restarting the machine) is to unplug my USB hub and reconnect it.I don't blame Google. It occurs to me that I may be the only person on the planet who has that specific problem, because I am probably the only person on the planet using the specific model of Chromebook I'm using, in the specific way I am using it (internal screen went bad, so I'm running it as a desktop -- lid closed, HDMI out to one monitor, USB out through a hub, which also powers my mouse and keyboard, to a USB to DVI adapter, to the second monitor).