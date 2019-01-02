Thanks For Asking!, 01/02/19

True. Of course, Thanks For Asking! has always been intertwined with the podcasting, which I can't seem to bring myself to get back into. But it doesn't have to be, does it? How about we try a weekly AMA thread without a promised accompanying podcast?
- Ask me anything (yes, anything); and
- I'll answer (maybe in comments, maybe in a stand-alone blog post, hell, maybe even in a surprise podcast).
I don't know if Wednesdays will be the day I permanently settle on for the weekly thread, but it's Wednesday this week, anyway.
Podcast or not, this AMA thread is brought to you by Free Pony Express