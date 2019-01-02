Wednesday, January 02, 2019

Thanks For Asking!, 01/02/19


So, as I was saying earlier, Joel Schlosberg suggested that one way of naturally increasing the number of posts at KN@PPSTER would be to get back to a weekly Thanks For Asking! thread.

True. Of course, Thanks For Asking! has always been intertwined with the podcasting, which I can't seem to bring myself to get back into. But it doesn't have to be, does it? How about we try a weekly AMA thread without a promised accompanying podcast?


  1. Ask me anything (yes, anything); and
  2. I'll answer (maybe in comments, maybe in a stand-alone blog post, hell, maybe even in a surprise podcast).
I don't know if Wednesdays will be the day I permanently settle on for the weekly thread, but it's Wednesday this week, anyway.

Podcast or not, this AMA thread is brought to you by Free Pony Express


Posted by Thomas Knapp at 8:00 AM
