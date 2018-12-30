There will be 365 days in 2018.
This is my 365th post of 2018.
So, I made my goal of averaging one post per day in 2018.
I'm not increasing the goal number for 2019, but I am resolving to not find myself in a November/December situation where I need to play catch-up. In other words, not just 365 posts for the year, but seven posts for any given week.
Sunday, December 30, 2018
Wrap + New Year's Resolution
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 11:08 AM
