OK, Now I'm Interested

For some reason, the idea of former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz running for president struck me as ... well ... indescribably boring. So much so that I paid almost zero attention to the stories floating around about the possibility.But I'll read pretty much anythingcares to write (even when, as is often the case, I stridently disagree with him), and his piece today in Reason makes a decent case that there may be some "there" there worth checking out.No, I don't plan to vote for Schultz. But if he's really pursuing the kind of "public conversation" that Gillespie thinks he's pursuing, I'll root for him to be successful in that pursuit.