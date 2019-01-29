For some reason, the idea of former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz running for president struck me as ... well ... indescribably boring. So much so that I paid almost zero attention to the stories floating around about the possibility.
But I'll read pretty much anything Nick Gillespie cares to write (even when, as is often the case, I stridently disagree with him), and his piece today in Reason makes a decent case that there may be some "there" there worth checking out.
No, I don't plan to vote for Schultz. But if he's really pursuing the kind of "public conversation" that Gillespie thinks he's pursuing, I'll root for him to be successful in that pursuit.
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
OK, Now I'm Interested
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 1:55 PM
Labels: Election 2020, Elections, Howard Schultz
