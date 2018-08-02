... but I expect I will buy Confessin' the Blues when it comes out on November 9th.
It's a compilation of important blues songs "curated" by the Rolling Stones.
Why bother buying it when I've already made it into a Spotify playlist? Liner notes, etc. Plus, a portion of the proceeds goes to Willie Dixon's Blues Heaven Foundation. And we don't have any of that newfangled Bluetooth MP3 stuff in our 1999 Toyota 4Runner, which means if I want to listen to anything but Tamara's stack of Grateful Dead and related material (not that there's anything wrong with that!), I have to bring something in CD format or take a shot in the dark on finding something on radio.
I Don't Buy Many Albums These Days ...
