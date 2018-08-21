Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Dog Bites Man: I was Right, As Usual


On July 31, I predicted:

"[Paul Manafort] will not be convicted of all charges. He may not be convicted of any."

Convicted on eight counts; hung jury/declared mistrial on 10.

No, I'm not a psychic. It was just a little more obvious to me a little earlier than it became obvious to most people. Maybe I should go into the jury consulting business.

Posted by Thomas Knapp at 9:12 PM
