Who Says That Getting Older Isn't Fun?

I haven't eaten solid food since Thursday evening. About an hour ago, I started drinking a glass of water every ten minutes. The water is chock full of polyethylene glycol, sodium bicarbonate, sodium chloride and potassium chloride. I'm drinking six glasses of it now and six more later this evening (along with all the clear liquids I want) in preparation for a date tomorrow morning for which a doctor wants my intestinal tract very empty so that he can put a camera in it via the obvious route and see if there are any Burma Shave billboards up in there.No wonder so many senior citizens are so crabby. Speaking of which, will someone get those damn kids off my lawn?So, blogging may be sporadic and/or unhinged for the next day or two.