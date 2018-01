A Note Apropos of "The Next Thing?"

In a previous post discussing the possibility of setting up a Discord server, I noted that the younger generation seems to like Discord. It also seems to like Twitter and a whole bunch of dedicated apps for talking with each other.I've noticed that my own kids (19 and 16) don't like email.Recently, I got added to a Yahoo! group/email list for a committee I'm serving on, and some of the younger members seem confused as to how email discussion lists and web-based "group" fora like Yahoo! Groups and Google Groups work.Are email discussion lists and bulletin-board style web-based "groups" going away?That is, if snail mail and print publications were the horses and buggies to email and web being the Model T, are email and web the Model T to Twitter/Slack/Discord, etc. being the '57 Chevys, 1977 Trans Ams, and 2019 Mustang Bullitts?Wondering.