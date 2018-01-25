The Next Thing?

I've still got most of a year remaining on my Soundcloud hosting account. I haven't done a podcast in a couple of months, and I'm not sure when or if I will get back to that and if I do what the format will be.I definitely miss certain aspects of the podcasting, especially the "Thanks For Asking!" AMA threads.I'm considering setting up a KN@PPSTER Discord server. If you don't know what Discord is, the short version is that it's an online chat app that supports both text and voice chat. All the whippersnappers have been using it lately. On my lawn. I wish they'd get off my damn lawn.The server would have a sort of general chat channel for KN@PPSTER readers, a running or episodic AMA channel, and probably channels forand other projects of mine and/or Steve Trinward's.But I'm not going to bother if nobody's interested.So, is anyone interested?