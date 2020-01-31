The Libertarian Party's Platform Committee is Voting ...

We support the removal of governmental impediments to free trade. Political freedom and escape from tyranny demand that individuals not be unreasonably constrained by government in the crossing of political boundaries. Economic freedom demands the unrestricted movement of human as well as financial capital across national borders.

Caryn Ann Harlos was elected permanent chair of the committee by email ballot.

We're in the process of nominations for secretary.

We're still discussing whether to have a pre-convention meatspace meeting. Sentiment seems to be running against, with something like $1,300 pledged by committee members as donations to the LP if we don't have such meeting. I'm in for $100 of that, as it would probably save me (and, therefore, those of you who support my work on this) at least $500.

You can follow the committee's email deliberations here

... by email ballot on its first recommendation, to amend platform plank 3.4 (Free Trade and Migration) as follows:Current wording of the plank is in plain text. Words proposed for removal are in red with a strike-thru. There aren't any proposed additions or other modifications on this ballot.Other, possibly repetitious, updates (aka things I don't remember if I mentioned before):