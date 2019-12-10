One of the Few Times I'll Thank a Politician ...

... is when he or she keeps a promise to "self-term-limit."
"My" US Representative, Republican Ted Yoho, announced today that this is his final term in office, in keeping with a "no more than four terms" promise he made when he first ran for the seat.
I'm not as big on term limits as some libertarians. Nothing against them, but I also don't see them as a major solution to problems I care about.
But when a politician who claims to support term limits and promises to serve no more than X terms actually keeps the promise, I'm favorably impressed.
Thank you, Congressman Yoho.
