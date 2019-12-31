Ex Cathedra Pronouncement

A decade, a century, or a millennium begins with a year ending in the integer "1" and ends with a year ending in the integer "0."The year that begins tomorrow will be the final year of the "two thousand tens," not the first year of the "two thousand twenties."Yes, I know there are arguments and debates about this.No, I'm not arguing or debating it. I'm just declaring myself Calendar Pope and saying what's so.If I wore a ring, I'd invite you to kiss it.