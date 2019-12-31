A decade, a century, or a millennium begins with a year ending in the integer "1" and ends with a year ending in the integer "0."
The year that begins tomorrow will be the final year of the "two thousand tens," not the first year of the "two thousand twenties."
Yes, I know there are arguments and debates about this.
No, I'm not arguing or debating it. I'm just declaring myself Calendar Pope and saying what's so.
If I wore a ring, I'd invite you to kiss it.
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Ex Cathedra Pronouncement
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 7:10 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)