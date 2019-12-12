A Public Note to a Sender of Confidential Email

At least twice now, I've received an email with the subject line:
"Confidential email from [pseudonym redacted]"
It's via a service called Tutanota (not an affiliate link). Included in the email is a link to view the message.
But when I get there, it asks me to "Please enter the password which you have agreed upon with the sender."
The problem is, I can't remember agreeing on a password with anyone for receiving messages via Tutanota.
I'm not saying I didn't do such a thing. Just that I can't remember doing such a thing -- or, more importantly, if I did do such a thing, can I remember the password in question.
So I can't read the message. Nor do I have any idea who the person is behind the Tutanota pseudonym.
If you're reading this, person who's sending me confidential messages, I guess we need to find a way to agree on a password if you really want to use that service to send me a message. Sorry for the inconvenience.
