A Modest Suggest for Improving the Impeachment Process: Voir Dire

I am trying to give a pretty clear signal I have made up my mind. I'm not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.

Well, OK, then.Conviction in the US Senate requires "the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members" (emphasis mine).Assuming the House does vote to impeach, the presiding judge in the US Senate trial (Chief Justice John Roberts) should take note of Graham's unambiguous statement of prejudice in the case and excuse Graham from "jury duty" as one of the first orders of business in the trial.In fact, Roberts should have all his clerks working hard right now to identifyUS Senator, ofparty, who has publicly expressedopinion on the president's guilt or innocence in the pending case. He should then excuseof them.