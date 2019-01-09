One Thing Trump Got Right Last Night

Senator Chuck Schumer -- who you will be hearing from later tonight -- has repeatedly supported a physical barrier in the past, along with many other Democrats. They changed their mind only after I was elected President. -- US President Donald Trump, 01/08/19
True. Schumer (and then-US-Senator Hillary Clinton, and then-US-Senator Barack Obama, who later broke the record for deportations under a particular president) voted in favor of the "border fence" in 2006.
They "changed their mind" -- partially, temporarily, dishonestly, and opportunistically -- when it looked like that's where the votes available to them were. They'll change it "back" just as soon as the vote chase leads them in a different direction.
When Democrats tell you they're the pro-freedom party on immigration, they're blowing smoke up your ass. Here's what an actual pro-freedom party sounds like:
We support the removal of governmental impediments to free trade. Political freedom and escape from tyranny demand that individuals not be unreasonably constrained by government in the crossing of political boundaries. Economic freedom demands the unrestricted movement of human as well as financial capital across national borders.