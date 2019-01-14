I'm Launching My Campaign Early This Time ...

No, I'm not running for President or Vice-President of the United States, or for Congress, etc. I'm just getting too old, fat, ugly, and sedentary for that kind of thing.But I think I did a good job as Florida's representative to the Libertarian Party's national platform committee in 2018, and I'd like to serve on that committee again. Consider this an announcement of my candidacy.As you may or may not recall, I sought appointment to the platform committee by the Libertarian National Committee last time around, didn't make the cut, got selected as alternate from Florida, and became the main member when Florida's appointee to that position left the party.Fair warning: This time, I don't intend to seek Florida's slot if I don't make the national cut. For various reasons, I'm not heavily involved in my state party. Nothing against such activity (in Missouri, I served on my party's county, state, and executive committees and ran for public office five times), but my libertarianwork is more national in scope these days, and it takes up enough of my time and energy that I don't have much over for the kind of state and local work I used to do. I don't think it's fair to ask a state party I'm not heavily involved in to entrust its representation to me.My nationalwork these days basically amounts to paying dues, serving as a national convention delegate (seven times so far, including the last two), occasionally helping out a candidate/campaign with writing, etc. ... and, in 2018 and hopefully 2020, serving on the platform committee.If you think I'd do a good job on the committee, then when the time comes for the LNC to start considering its appointees (I'll let you know when that comes up), please contact your regional representative, the at-large representatives, and the officers andDiscussion (on any related topics) welcome in comments. I expect to talk about this a bit over then next year and a half and will try to remember to put all such posts under the label "Knapp for Platform Committee 2020."