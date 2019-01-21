Shaunta Grimes explains active voice vs. passive voice.
If you write, you should probably subscribe to Shaunta's "Ninja Writers" email list. I think the form on this page will get you there if you click the "OK with sending you updates" box.
No, I am not trying to sell you the courses, etc., nor am I a marketing affiliate. But there's some good stuff on her list, on her sites, and on her Medium blog.

A Great Primer on One of my Pet Peeves
Thomas Knapp
