Kind of a Weird Lie, even for Trump ...


Quoth Cheeto Mussolini:







Why lie about something like that?

In 1999, Trump switched to the Reform Party and ran a presidential exploratory campaign for its nomination.

Trump sought the Reform Party's 2000 presidential nomination, but dropped out early. Maybe he figured that Pat Buchanan would beat him like a drum (he did spend the next 16 years trying to become, um, Pat Buchana), or maybe there was some other reason, but 2016 was not his "first try."

