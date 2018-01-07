Kind of a Weird Lie, even for Trump ...

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try) . I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Quoth Cheeto Mussolini:Why lie about something like that?Trump sought the Reform Party's 2000 presidential nomination, but dropped out early. Maybe he figured that Pat Buchanan would beat him like a drum (he did spend the next 16 years trying to become, um, Pat Buchana), or maybe there was some other reason, but 2016 was not his "first try."