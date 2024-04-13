Well, I'm Back Home ...

No significant negative incidents. Just a quick trip to visit our former neighbor who is preparing to move to Texas. My son badly wanted to see her, and her house (where he spent significant time as a child) one last time befor she left. We helped with packing, etc.
We hit a couple of favorite spots while in town, but nothing major, and just didn't have time to see a bunch of friends we'd have like to visit with.
I did score a copy of an album that I used to own and that had long since disappeared, by a band I saw live many times in Springfield, Missouri, for $2.99 at Vintage Vinyl, which was cool. That only happened because we stopped by Fitz's for root beer, across the street.
The hotel in St. Louis had terrible wi-fi, and by the time we got to the hotel in Georgia I was worn out, which is why you haven't really seen me.
