Apologies Now ... and in Advance

It will probably be worse for the next few days, not just here but at the Garrison Center.
A family matter is taking me to St. Louis on Thursday and Friday. I generally write Garrison columns on Tuesday (that one just published), Thursday, and either Saturday or Sunday. There's a good chance that I will miss the Thursday column, as I will be up at oh-dark-thirty on Thursday, in the air Thursday morning, in St. Louis Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon, and arriving home late on Friday.
Sorry about that. On the other hand, if you happen to be in St. Louis on Thursday/Friday, maybe we can say hi in person!
No comments:
Post a Comment