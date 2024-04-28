- I expected to be named an alternate in the Missouri delegation. I was (I've seen the submitted delegate list).
- Endorsements from me may be a bad thing or a good thing. At the moment, I have endorsed two candidates -- Mimi Robson for LNC vice-chair (link coming when I know of one) and Shawn Levasseur for LNC secretary.
- I will, of course, attempt to do some blogging and such from the convention. If that's something you want to support financially, see the right sidebar. One reader is already paying my air fare and hotel costs, and I think I have the other expenses in hand, so it's not a matter of dire need -- more a matter of how soon after I'll be able to get motorcycle school and a new vehicle purchase taken care of, as I've put those things off to make this trip (and I have a planned trip to Atlanta in July, for which I'd like to be riding a long-trip-worthy bike).
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Less than a Month Until the Libertarian National Convention
Things:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment