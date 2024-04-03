I Don't Find It "Upsetting" That NASCAR Won't Refrain From Having Cars On The Track So I Can Join The Daytona 500 On Foot

Jackass star Steve-O is coming up on 16 years of sobriety, but not everyone is willing to accommodate him as he abstains -- one such person, allegedly, is Bill Maher. In a recent episode from Steve-O’s podcast Wild Ride!, he said Maher’s team reached out to invite him onto Maher’s podcast Club Random, where Maher interviews people while smoking marijuana. ... “I’m a clean and sober guy, approaching 16 years,” Steve-O said. “The Bill Maher podcast, which I saw you on, reached out and they -- his thing is he smokes pot the whole time while he interviews people. And I said ‘Hey, I’d happily go on there but could you, while I’m on, out of respect for my sobriety, could he refrain from smoking pot?” he continued. “He said no, that’s a dealbreaker.”
I find it hard to believe that anyone would consider this rude, let alone controversial.
The premise of the show is people smoking dope and talking.
If the participants aren't smoking dope, they aren't participating in that show.
If NASCAR fans tune in to, or show up for, the Daytona 500 and just see me walking around the track, no cars, they're not going to consider it the Daytona 500. They're probably going to be bored at best and actively upset at worst. The NASCAR brand will be damaged.
That doesn't make me a bad guy for liking to walk. It just means I should choose some other venue/event for walking, rather than getting puzzled or irritated at NASCAR's refusal to change what it does so that I can do what I like to do in their venue and at their event.
A conscious decision to avoid alcohol, cannabis, etc. doesn't make Steve-O a bad guy, either. It just means he should avoid venues/events clearly and unambiguously based on consumption of alcohol, cannabis, etc. ... and not let the existence of those venues/events upset him.
No comments:
Post a Comment