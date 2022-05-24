As Always, My Convention Blogging Will Probably Be Fairly Light





Since I'm not attending this year's Libertarian National Convention, I won't be positioned to get all the good scoop to share.





So either way, I probably won't be doing a lot of breathless "this just happened" posts, etc.





But, just to start prepping up for any convention blogging I might end up doing:





Here's the convention schedule (with links to the bylaws and platform committee reports).

I haven't heard about any C-SPAN coverage, but here's the Libertarian Party's YouTube channel, on which I expect there will be at least partial live streaming.

As time goes on, I may update this list of resources with e.g. Twitter accounts that are actively passing word on events. In fact, I'll throw three likely sources of that type at you right now: The Libertarian Defense Fund, Fakertarians, and Nicholas Sarwark. Some possible high (or low) points:





The call to order is at 9am on Friday. I've heard rumors that the Republican "infiltrate and neuter" operation masquerading as a party caucus (the "Mises Caucus") may immediately attempt to remove the party's chair as the convention chair , presumably to replace her with a convention chair who's likely to rule in its favor on parliamentary questions, etc. If such an attempt is made, whether it succeeds or not will be a strong indicator of whether the GOP entryists' "takeover" plans are likely to succeed.

, presumably to replace her with a convention chair who's likely to rule in its favor on parliamentary questions, etc. If such an attempt is made, whether it succeeds or not will be a strong indicator of whether the GOP entryists' "takeover" plans are likely to succeed. After the call to order, the credentials report is likely to become a floor fight as at least two states (Massachusetts and Delaware) will presumably send multiple delegations based on arguments over what organization constitutes the LP's affiliate in those states. While the Libertarian National Committee and the party's Judicial Committee have in various ways -- illicitly and in violation of the party's bylaws -- attempted to intervene in those arguments, and while the credentials committee voted to lie in its report and pretend that the issues are settled in particular organizations' favor, it will still be (and always was) up to the delegates to decide those issues.

On Friday and Saturday (by this time I expect the exact time frames in the agenda to be long gone out the window due to lengthy parliamentary arguments), the delegates will elect a new Judicial Committee and a new Libertarian National Committee. These elections are, of course, central to the Republican entryists' "takeover" plans.

Later Saturday and on Sunday (contingent on how long other things run -- and on whether, as in 2020, the GOP entryists contrive to simply adjourn the convention without considering it) is the platform committee report. Which, by the way, was a very nice bit of work when last I looked at it. There will also first be "up or down" votes to delete planks based on a token system. As always, the most popular (or, rather, unpopular) plank to be considered for deletion will be the abortion plank, and I suspect there's a good chance it will be deleted. If I blog about the convention, those will be the four most likely topics.