And Then This Happened ...

My youngest turns 21 today.

He got an early birthday present yesterday: Feeling off -- scratchy throat, etc. -- and his sibling coming home with a brand new shiny positive COVID-19 test.

So he's cranky, feverish (but not dangerously so, at least yet), and probably not planning to hit the clubs to celebrate his legal drinking status tonight (that's not something he'd be into anyway).

So far as I can tell, I'm either uninfected or asymptomatic. I've been a little sneezy for a few days, but attributed (and still attribute) that to the usual pollen allergy stuff. Other than that, I think I've actually felt BETTER than usual. Maybe that's due to being vaxed and boosted with the (not yet approved) Novavax vaccine. Or maybe it's something else at work. Or maybe it just hasn't hit me yet.