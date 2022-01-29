Well, That Part's Done, Anyway ...

Due to various computer issues, I eventually resorted to using the Android phone version of the Ravencoin wallet. I may eventually move to a Linux or Windows version, or pick up a cheap Android tablet/laptop to make things easier.

After nearly 24 hours of blockchain synchronization, I had a fully functional wallet with 600 RVN in it (sent from my daily driver wallet, Edge).

So, the NORTONXIII Ravencoin token is here:





That's by no means the end of the travails of learning how this stuff works, though.





From a supply of 21 million, I sent 1 million to my Edge wallet. Transaction complete. But they don't appear there. My impression (I thought I had actually specifically read this somewhere) was that Edge automatically stored Ravencoin tokens as a subset of its internal Ravencoin wallet. But apparently not. So I'm down 1/21th of my supply (but the token is "reissuable," so no biggie, I guess).

How do I get the token out to people? At the moment, the only wallet I know of that handles Ravencoin assets is the Ravencoin wallet. But I believe that to be incorrect. I just have to do some looking around. For obvious reasons, I'd prefer it to be receivable to, storable in, and sendable from, as many wallets as possible. If the number of such wallets is tiny, my big project (the panarchy token system) may be on the ERC-20 schema.

Aside from wallets, there's the matter of exchanges. The only one I've found that meets certain standards I consider important (P2P, no gatekeepers to get past, etc.) is RavenTrader. Which I haven't figured out how to use yet. It seems to function on the basis of something called "atomic swaps," and the information it requires isn't information I can seem to find in my Android Ravencoin wallet. The token is, in fact, listed there. But no swaps because, well, I have all the damn tokens and can't figure out how to offer them.

For the moment, in tandem with a forthcoming imperial decree on currency and taxation, my plan is to set up some kind of "airdrop" to those willing to 1) possess and use a compatible wallet and 2) fill out a request form. That decree will include the "official introduction" of the NORTONXIII token. This is just my blog complaining about the technical difficulty of making that token happen.

If I ever get the exchange thing figured out, I'll probably initially offer the token at a 1-1 price with Ravencoin (at the moment, a little less than 8 cents). After which, of course, those who either buy it or got it from me in the "airdrop" or whatever, can create their own market price for it.