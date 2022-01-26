The Game is (Re-)Afoot

To All Who Shall See These Presents, Greetings.

As I approach nine years of personally peaceful and prosperous rule, it comes to my attention that those previously styling themselves “the government of the United States” have, in violation of my decree dissolving it and ordering its officers, legislators, appointees, employees, etc. to to conclude that institution’s affairs, settle its debts (which in no respect adhere to the new regime), and turn over any remaining assets and title to any putative properties to myself or to the emergent imperial apparatus, persisted in their imposture.

Said circumstance compels me to declare a state of insurrection and to take such steps as may result in said insurrection's suppression.









Consider it a clue to the nature of the fun crypto token foray I'm planning (as those who did acid with me in New Hampshire earlier this year heard all about, and, probably to their credit, discouraged).

Thus the opening salvo of the