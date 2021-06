I've seen a little bit of bragging to the effect that the Mises Caucus "swept" state Libertarian Party elections in Florida yesterday.

My understanding is that Mises-affiliated or Mises-endorsed candidates (not all of the latter being the former) won a total of eight seats (out of 21) on the state executive committee.

That's eight more than I'd have liked, but it could have been worse. And it doesn't really sound like much of a "sweep" to me.