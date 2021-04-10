Look What I Got ...





Picked up the Epiphone Hummingbird a couple of hours ago.





I was planning to give up a little Bitcoin to buy it when the price went over $60k, but instead I literally bled for it -- yesterday, I got my first check for participating in the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trial, and spent much of it on this.





Thanks to Maalik Simbi Makaya (bassist for The Good Voodoo, who also works at Guitar Center). He very correctly told me this was the guitar I should get when my wandering eye and tight fist started nudging me toward a cheap Telecaster clone. I'll get one of those eventually, but this is the guitar I've always wanted, pretty much (it came to less than $450; the actual Gibson would have been cooler, but would also have set me back an additional $3,000 or more, and is, IMO, not $3,000 more valuable).