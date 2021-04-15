I Wonder if the Two Could Possibly be Related ...

Item #1:

The city’s contractor, WCA, is experiencing staffing shortages, leading to delays in the collection of curbside recycling and yard waste. Please leave your bins out & they will be collected ASAP. Solid Waste staff is monitoring the situation and appreciates everyone’s patience. pic.twitter.com/F5n59F3fPG — City of Gainesville (@GainesvilleGov) April 14, 2021

Item #2:

During the CARES Act in 2020, eligible Florida unemployment recipients could receive $600 on top of Florida’s standard $275-a-week unemployment assistance, leaving some people with $875 per week. The second and third iteration of the CARES Act (the latter of which was President Joe Biden’s American Family Rescue Plan Act) slashed the federal unemployment assistance to $300 on top of the state average, leaving unemployed Floridians with $575 per week. ... If a kitchen cook or dishwasher in Santa Rosa County starts at full-time making $8.65 per week [the state's current minimum wage] at a minimum, they would make $346 per week -- well under the $575 that same cook could make sitting at home.

At the moment, if you are unemployed in Florida, you're making $14.38 an hour -- and you're not spending eight hours a day plus commute time away from home, and shelling out gas money, etc. doing stuff other people want you to do instead of what you want to do.

Given all that, it seems to me that people with IQs above 50 and without strong moral or ideological aversions to accepting "gummint benefits" wouldn't even consider applying for jobs that start at less than, say, $20 an hour.

And even at that rate, I suspect "get up early in the morning and go mess with other people's garbage" is low on most people's "wow, I'd really like to do that" list.

According to Glass Door, the average WCA driver makes $19 per hour. The "hauler/helper" jobs presumably pay even less since they don't require special driver licenses and qualifications.

Go figure.