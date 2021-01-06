Well, This Isn't Something You See Every Day

Imagine being so upset about not getting the tyrant you wanted that you storm the tyrants' building and demand the tyrants break the tyrants' own laws to change who the next tyrant is. Hope they brought tar and feathers, though. https://t.co/Gqc12bxrui #AnarchistShemale — Aria DiMezzo (@Aria_DiMezzo) January 6, 2021

Aria DiMezzo says it better than me:

There's literally no chance of the putsch succeeding, and even if it possibly could, the results wouldn't favor liberty. And I suspect these idiot LARPers are going to be the excuse for a crackdown none of us are going to like very much.