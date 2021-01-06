Wednesday, January 06, 2021

Well, This Isn't Something You See Every Day


Aria DiMezzo says it better than me:

There's literally no chance of the putsch succeeding, and even if it possibly could, the results wouldn't favor liberty. And I suspect these idiot LARPers are going to be the excuse for a crackdown none of us are going to like very much.


Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 3:46 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou