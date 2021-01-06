This Is What (Representative) Democracy Looks Like

I've seen several calls for the expulsion of e.g. Josh Hawley from the US Senate. Now this from new US Representative Cori Bush (D-MO -- from my old district, as it happens):
My reply:
I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office.— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021
I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR
Under House and Senate rules, it is entirely permissible for members to object to e.g. certification of elections. It's dumb in this case, but it's not "inciting" anything. If you don't believe in representative democracy, why did you run for a seat in the House?— KN@PPSTER (@thomaslknapp) January 6, 2021