My Latest PredictIt Buy

One of those four candidates starts to pull noticeably ahead in Iowa before the caucus and people start to sense momentum (price goes up before the caucus) One of those four candidates wins in Iowa (price goes up between the caucus and the primary)





I only expect the price to go down if someone who's just got no mojo at all in New Hampshire suddenly surges big-time in Iowa (Klobuchar's the most likely suspect there).





So I expect to sell at a profit (probably a relatively small one) either before the caucus or between the caucus and primary.