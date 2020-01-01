My Latest PredictIt Buy

I don't know that I'll ride this one out, but here's my logic:
Buttigieg, Sanders, Biden, and Warren are all clustered fairly close together in both states per the RealClearPolitics polling averages.
I expect the price to go up under one of two circumstances:
- One of those four candidates starts to pull noticeably ahead in Iowa before the caucus and people start to sense momentum (price goes up before the caucus)
- One of those four candidates wins in Iowa (price goes up between the caucus and the primary)
I only expect the price to go down if someone who's just got no mojo at all in New Hampshire suddenly surges big-time in Iowa (Klobuchar's the most likely suspect there).
So I expect to sell at a profit (probably a relatively small one) either before the caucus or between the caucus and primary.