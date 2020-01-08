A Proposal for Strategic Tax Filing

Now I see this headline ...
Underfunded IRS struggles to send refunds, answer calls
... and it inspires me to suggest a "Strategic Tax Filing" plan. Here's how it would work:
1) A taxpayer whose return says he or she is owed a refund from the IRS files that return ASAP; while
2) A fellow taxpayer whose return says he or she owes money to the IRS agrees to hold onto that return until the first taxpayer receives said refund.
Yeah, I know it doesn't address the "problem" of the IRS being "under-funded," but it just generally sounds like a good and fun idea to me.