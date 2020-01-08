A Proposal for Strategic Tax Filing





... and it inspires me to suggest a "Strategic Tax Filing" plan. Here's how it would work:





1) A taxpayer whose return says he or she is owed a refund from the IRS files that return ASAP; while





2) A fellow taxpayer whose return says he or she owes money to the IRS agrees to hold onto that return until the first taxpayer receives said refund.





Yeah, I know it doesn't address the "problem" of the IRS being "under-funded," but it just generally sounds like a good and fun idea to me.

Now and again, I hear proposals for "strategic voting." In the usual example a Libertarian in a "close" state is supposed to vote for the Republican candidate for president (to keep the Democrat from winning that state), while a Republican in a "safe" Republican or Democratic state -- where his or her vote won't make a difference -- is supposed to vote for the Libertarian (to increase the Libertarian Party's nationwide vote count).Now I see this headline ...