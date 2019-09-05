Thursday, September 05, 2019
Probably the Dumbest Thing I've Read So Far This Week
In the New York Times, Max Fisher bemoans the excesses of "populism" and lauds the resilience of British "democracy" -- by way of cheering the UK House of Commons's moves to extend its veto tantrums over the result of the largest democratic referendum in UK history and prevent an election that might force them to do what that democratic referendum told them to do.
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 9:00 AM
