@GovBillWeld is an Idiot

[Donald Trump] has now acknowledged that in a single phone call, right after he suspended 250 million dollars of military aid to Ukraine, he called up the president of Ukraine and pressed him eight times to investigate Joe Biden, who the president thinks is going to be running against him. Talk about pressuring a foreign country to interfere with and control a U.S. election. It couldn’t be clearer, and that’s not just undermining democratic institutions. That is treason. It’s treason and pure and simple and the penalty for treason under the U.S. code is death. That's the only penalty.
If the allegation is true (and it may be), no, it's not treason under either the US Code or the constitutional provision upon which the US Code provision (18 USC § 2381) is based.
Nor is death "the only penalty" or treason under the US Code.
Apparently Bill Weld was just too busy covering up for the Iran-Contra conspirators and Whitey Bulger's Winter Hill Gang to bother acquainting himself with the laws he was supposedly enforcing as a US Attorney back when.