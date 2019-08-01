What Elizabeth Warren Can't Do and Shouldn't Fight For

I don't understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn't fight for.

Warren, admonishing John Delaney:What she wants to do -- what she is openly fighting for -- is the power to run virtually every aspect of every American's life.I suspect many voters, including many Democratic voters, might think that they can run most aspects of their own lives better than Elizabeth Warren can.If they think about it at all, anyway.The political danger for her is that many of them justthink about it.