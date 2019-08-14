Well, I'm a Little Peeved at Google Right Now

My Chromebox informed me that a new update was available. So, as usual, I re-started my machine for it to take effect at the first opportunity.
Hmm ... "Your Chromebook has received its last software update in accordance with the Auto Update Policy."
My Chromebox model was released in August of 2014.
Google's Auto Update Policy: "Google provides each new hardware platform with 6.5 years of Auto Update support."
They're short-changing me by about a year and a half.
I'm considering a Raspberry Pi 4 instead of a Chromebox for my next desktop machine. I got the 3 to play around with, and it's cool, but the 4 sports up to 4Gb of RAM and two HDMI ports for dual monitor mojo, which I consider essential for real work. I could probably make a go of that.
On the other hand, I have cables and adapters on the way that should let me use my busted-screen Chromebook (newer platform, supports Android, etc.) as a dual monitor desktop. So I may hang with ChromeOS a little while longer. But I'm becoming increasingly disinclined to spend money on ChromeOS hardware.
