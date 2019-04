Yes, I Think USC 18 § 241 / § 242 Apply

While Julian Assange is not an inhabitant of the United States, or a person in the United States,, prosecutors in the US are clearly conspiring tohim an inhabitant of the United States and a person in the United States, by asking the British police to kidnap him and turn him over to the United States After which, they intend to injure/oppress him (§ 241), and deprive him of his rights under color of law (§ 242), for his exercise and enjoyment of rights guaranteed by the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States.So prosecution of the criminals who are after Assange -- or pre-prosecution intervention in defense of Assange -- on violation of § 241 and § 242 is clearly warranted. The conspiracy to kidnap Assange is probable cause to suspect the rest of the elements.The code provisions themselves provide for capital punishment where kidnapping is involved, so I see no problem at all with the pre-prosecution intervention involving summary execution of the perpetrators if they resist arrest.Including arrest by citizens.Yes, I am advocating precisely what it sounds like I'm advocating.