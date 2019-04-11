Yes, I Think USC 18 § 241 / § 242 Apply

18 U.S. Code § 241. Conspiracy against rights
If two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or because of his having so exercised the same; or
If two or more persons go in disguise on the highway, or on the premises of another, with intent to prevent or hinder his free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege so secured—
They shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, they shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to death.
18 U.S. Code § 242. Deprivation of rights under color of law
Whoever, under color of any law, statute, ordinance, regulation, or custom, willfully subjects any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or to different punishments, pains, or penalties, on account of such person being an alien, or by reason of his color, or race, than are prescribed for the punishment of citizens, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both; and if bodily injury results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include the use, attempted use, or threatened use of a dangerous weapon, explosives, or fire, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, shall be fined under this title, or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to death.
While Julian Assange is not an inhabitant of the United States, or a person in the United States, yet, prosecutors in the US are clearly conspiring to make him an inhabitant of the United States and a person in the United States, by asking the British police to kidnap him and turn him over to the United States.
After which, they intend to injure/oppress him (§ 241), and deprive him of his rights under color of law (§ 242), for his exercise and enjoyment of rights guaranteed by the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States.
So prosecution of the criminals who are after Assange -- or pre-prosecution intervention in defense of Assange -- on violation of § 241 and § 242 is clearly warranted. The conspiracy to kidnap Assange is probable cause to suspect the rest of the elements.
The code provisions themselves provide for capital punishment where kidnapping is involved, so I see no problem at all with the pre-prosecution intervention involving summary execution of the perpetrators if they resist arrest.
Including arrest by citizens.
Yes, I am advocating precisely what it sounds like I'm advocating.
Thursday, April 11, 2019
Yes, I Think USC 18 § 241 / § 242 Apply
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 8:15 AM
