When I initially offered the World's Smallest Political Platform, I also promised to write a Statement of Principles in limerick form. That was 13 years ago, and I forgot all about it until the subject of the WSPP came up in a F******k thread. So:
The reason this party's in session
Is to advocate for non-aggression
That may sound a bit dry
But we won't tell a lie
It's our purest, most perfect confession
Monday, April 08, 2019
Wow, I See a Long Ago Promise Unkept
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 11:09 AM
