Monday, April 08, 2019

Wow, I See a Long Ago Promise Unkept


When I initially offered the World's Smallest Political Platform, I also promised to write a Statement of Principles in limerick form. That was 13 years ago, and I forgot all about it until the subject of the WSPP came up in a F******k thread. So:


The reason this party's in session
Is to advocate for non-aggression
That may sound a bit dry
But we won't tell a lie
It's our purest, most perfect confession

Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 11:09 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou