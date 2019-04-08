The Porn Ransom Email Thing ...

This account has been infected! Renew your pswd this time!
You might not know me me and you are probably wanting to know why you're receiving this e-mail, is it right?
I am ahacker who burstyour emailand devicesnot so long ago.
It will be a time wasting to try out to msg me or alternatively try to find me, in fact it's not possible, considering that I directed you an email from YOUR own hacked account.
Yes, because it's SO complicated to make it look like a message originating from pburin@vhsolucoes.com.br is actually from another address. Didn't even do a very good job of covering your tracks.
I have installed malware soft on the adult videos (porn) website and suppose that you have enjoyed this website to have fun (you understand what I mean).
When you have been keeping an eye on content, your internet browser started out functioning as a RDP (Remote Control) with a keylogger that granted me access to your monitor and web camera.
Consequently, my softwareaquiredall information.
You wrote passcodes on the web services you visited, and I caught them.
Needless to say, it's possible to modify them, or perhaps already modified them.
But it really doesn't matter, my spyware renews it regularly.
What I have done?
I generated a reserve copy of your system. Of all files and contact lists.
I got a dual-screen movie. The first screen shows the film that you were observing (you've an interesting preferences, wow...), the second screen reveals the recording from your web camera.
What do you have to do?
Clearly, in my view, 1000 USD is basically a inexpensive amount of money for this little riddle. You will make your deposit by bitcoins (if you do not know this, try to find “how to purchase bitcoin” in any search engine).
My bitcoin wallet address:
1FUieDeAPMpTpz67aKfr1jsWXmJfvQ6V8w
(It is cAsE sensitive, so copy and paste it).
Important:
You have 2 days in order to make the payment. (I built in an unique pixel to this email, and at this moment I know that you have read this email).
To monitorthe reading of a messageand the activityin it, I set upa Facebook pixel. Thanks to them. (The stuff thatis appliedfor the authorities can helpus.)
In the event I fail to get bitcoins, I'll immediately send your recording to each of your contacts, along with family members, co-workers, etcetera?
The sad part ... looks like this idiot has received three bites on the scam and knocked down about $4,000 US.
Of course, I don't have a web cam, and I don't really care if someone finds out my porn preferences anyway. But if you receive one of these emails, rest assured it's completely fake. The nitwit didn't hack your computer. The nitwit doesn't have your files, your history, or footage from your webcam. All he has is your email address.